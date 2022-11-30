© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: November 30, 2022

Published November 30, 2022 at 2:14 PM MST
Central District Health says a local high school student has been diagnosed with tuberculosis. Health officials say the student attends Centennial High School, and the department is investigating and sending letters to anyone who may have had close contact.

According to officials, there is no on-going risk for contracting the bacterial infection at the school, and most people who are exposed don’t actually become infected. The Health Department stated that three of the five tuberculosis cases in Idaho last year were in Ada County.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this.

COVID-19
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
