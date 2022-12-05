© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho political reporter Betsy Russell stepping down after 40-year career

Published December 5, 2022 at 2:47 PM MST
betsy-z-russell-mug-by-brian.jpg
Brian Myrick
/
Idaho Press

For anyone who follows the Idaho Legislature, the Eye on Boise blog is an invaluable tool for keeping up with Idaho politics.

The blog can be found online at the Idaho Press and the reporter behind it, Betsy Russell, often writes dozens of blog posts each day when the legislature is in session. The rest of the year, she keeps up on every aspect of Idaho news.

Last month Betsy announced that she was retiring after nearly 40 years covering Idaho politics, though she’ll still do a little part-time work for the Idaho Press. She joins Idaho Matters to talk about her time as a reporter.

Idaho Matters
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright