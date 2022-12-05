Idaho political reporter Betsy Russell stepping down after 40-year career

For anyone who follows the Idaho Legislature, the Eye on Boise blog is an invaluable tool for keeping up with Idaho politics.

The blog can be found online at the Idaho Press and the reporter behind it, Betsy Russell, often writes dozens of blog posts each day when the legislature is in session. The rest of the year, she keeps up on every aspect of Idaho news.

Last month Betsy announced that she was retiring after nearly 40 years covering Idaho politics, though she’ll still do a little part-time work for the Idaho Press. She joins Idaho Matters to talk about her time as a reporter.

