NASA's Orion spacecraft makes it's way back to earth

Published December 5, 2022 at 2:34 PM MST
nasa.jpg
NASA Office of Communications
On flight day 11, NASA’S Orion spacecraft captured imagery looking back at the Earth from a camera mounted on one of its solar arrays. The spacecraft is currently in a distant retrograde orbit around the Moon.

Back in August, NASA launched its first flight of the Artemis I mission, hoping to re-establish the presence of American astronauts on the moon so they can stay there long-term.

In less than a week, the Orion spacecraft will be returning to earth and the results of the trip will tell us whether or not the Orion is ready to transport people on its next mission. Boise State University Associate Professor Brian Jackson joined Idaho Matters to discuss Artemis I.

Space
Hannah Gardoski
assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show
