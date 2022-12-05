NASA's Orion spacecraft makes it's way back to earth

Back in August, NASA launched its first flight of the Artemis I mission, hoping to re-establish the presence of American astronauts on the moon so they can stay there long-term.

In less than a week, the Orion spacecraft will be returning to earth and the results of the trip will tell us whether or not the Orion is ready to transport people on its next mission. Boise State University Associate Professor Brian Jackson joined Idaho Matters to discuss Artemis I.

