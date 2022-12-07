Homegrown radio station helps showcase Idaho musicians

It’s always been a challenge for musicians to get their songs played on the radio, especially if their music doesn’t fall into a handful of popular categories that dominate the radio dial.

But the internet has opened up new avenues for artists who couldn’t find a home in the past. Jake Santiago wanted to find a way to showcase artists, especially Idaho musicians.

So he started up his own internet radio station a few months ago called Alaric Radio and he’s been picking up steam and listeners ever since.