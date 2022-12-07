© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Homegrown radio station helps showcase Idaho musicians

Published December 7, 2022 at 1:43 PM MST
5046422162_519768382b_o.jpg
Brandie B. Minchew
/
Flickr

It’s always been a challenge for musicians to get their songs played on the radio, especially if their music doesn’t fall into a handful of popular categories that dominate the radio dial.

But the internet has opened up new avenues for artists who couldn’t find a home in the past. Jake Santiago wanted to find a way to showcase artists, especially Idaho musicians.

So he started up his own internet radio station a few months ago called Alaric Radio and he’s been picking up steam and listeners ever since.

Tags
Idaho Matters Idaho Music
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright