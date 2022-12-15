© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stories After Dark
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The llama diaspora through and beyond South America

By Samantha Wright
Published December 15, 2022 at 2:35 PM MST
llama1.jpg
Drawing by Colleen Campbell
Present-day range and approximate size of llamas throughout South America.

In 1912 a llama named Spook was living in New York's Central Park Zoo, far from his home in the South American highlands, and his story along with others like him are the basis for a new article that traces the llama diaspora through and beyond South America.

Emily Wakild, the Cecil D. Andrus Endowed Chair for the Environment and Public Lands, wrote the chapter for a new book called “Traces of the Animal Past: Methodological Challenges in Animal History.” She joins Idaho Matters to talk more about Spook the llama.

Tags
Idaho Matters Cecil Andrus
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright