In 1912 a llama named Spook was living in New York's Central Park Zoo, far from his home in the South American highlands, and his story along with others like him are the basis for a new article that traces the llama diaspora through and beyond South America.

Emily Wakild, the Cecil D. Andrus Endowed Chair for the Environment and Public Lands, wrote the chapter for a new book called “Traces of the Animal Past: Methodological Challenges in Animal History.” She joins Idaho Matters to talk more about Spook the llama.

