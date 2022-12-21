© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stories After Dark
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: December 21, 2022

By Samantha Wright
Published December 21, 2022 at 1:57 PM MST
B Busco
/
Getty Images
A doctor listens to a child's breathing.

As a "tripledemic" of respiratory illnesses takes hold, some pharmacies here in the United States are placing limits on the number of over-the-counter medicines customers can purchase to help with their symptoms, in particular children’s pain relief medication.

Spikes in cases of Flu, RSV and COVID-19 led to a 65% increase in the sales of pediatric pain and fever relievers in November compared to last November, according to the Consumer Healthcare Products Association.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this.

Idaho Matters
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright