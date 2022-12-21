Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: December 21, 2022

As a "tripledemic" of respiratory illnesses takes hold, some pharmacies here in the United States are placing limits on the number of over-the-counter medicines customers can purchase to help with their symptoms, in particular children’s pain relief medication.

Spikes in cases of Flu, RSV and COVID-19 led to a 65% increase in the sales of pediatric pain and fever relievers in November compared to last November, according to the Consumer Healthcare Products Association.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this.

