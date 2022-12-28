© 2022 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2022 Holiday Programming Schedule ❄️
Stories After Dark
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: A year in review

By Samantha Wright
Published December 28, 2022 at 1:24 PM MST
Medicine_Doctors_HealthCare.jpg
Alex Proimos
/
Flickr

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on November 23, 2022.

Each Wednesday we bring you the Doctors Roundtable, where we answer your questions about COVID-19. But since it’s almost the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at the last year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joins Idaho Matters to look back at another challenging year in public health.

Tags
Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtableCOVID-19Monkeypox
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright