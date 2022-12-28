Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: A year in review

This episode of Idaho Matters originally aired on November 23, 2022.

Each Wednesday we bring you the Doctors Roundtable, where we answer your questions about COVID-19. But since it’s almost the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at the last year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and a current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joins Idaho Matters to look back at another challenging year in public health.

