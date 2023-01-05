Corpus Christi House helps fill important need for homeless

For many of us home is a place of reprieve, the place we go to eat, shower and sleep.

For those experiencing homelessness though, not having a permanent address can make taking care of these basic needs difficult. Especially when many shelters are only open from 5:00 pm to 8:00 am, leaving many people without shelter during the day.

That's where organizations like Corpus Christi House come in, helping to fill that gap and providing a place to go during daytime hours.

Chad Summervill, a member of the Board of Directors for Corpus Christi and Shelter Coordinator Duane Paris, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about filling this need.

