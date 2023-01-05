© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Corpus Christi House helps fill important need for homeless

By Hannah Gardoski
Published January 5, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST
Corpus Christi House

For many of us home is a place of reprieve, the place we go to eat, shower and sleep.

For those experiencing homelessness though, not having a permanent address can make taking care of these basic needs difficult. Especially when many shelters are only open from 5:00 pm to 8:00 am, leaving many people without shelter during the day.

That's where organizations like Corpus Christi House come in, helping to fill that gap and providing a place to go during daytime hours.

Chad Summervill, a member of the Board of Directors for Corpus Christi and Shelter Coordinator Duane Paris, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about filling this need.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
