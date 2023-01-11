Uniting against hate in Idaho

The College of Idaho will be hosting an event for a very important initiative, “United Against Hate.”

The initiative is nationwide and strives to connect community members with local government and law enforcement to help build trust and better combat hate crimes. The event is happening on Jan. 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Langroise Center for Performing & Fine Arts in Caldwell.

Joining Gemma to talk more about the initiative is the U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, Josh Hurwit.

