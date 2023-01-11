© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Uniting against hate in Idaho

By Hannah Gardoski,
Samantha Wright
Published January 11, 2023 at 1:22 PM MST
A sign attached to a black pole says "say no to hate crime" in large black and red letters on a white background.
Mike Gifford
/
flickr

The College of Idaho will be hosting an event for a very important initiative, “United Against Hate.”

The initiative is nationwide and strives to connect community members with local government and law enforcement to help build trust and better combat hate crimes. The event is happening on Jan. 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Langroise Center for Performing & Fine Arts in Caldwell.

Joining Gemma to talk more about the initiative is the U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, Josh Hurwit.

Tags
Idaho Matters Hate CrimeU.S. Attorney
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright