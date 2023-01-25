© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: January 25, 2022

By Gemma Gaudette
Published January 25, 2023 at 1:49 PM MST
A doctor listens to a child's breathing.
B Busco
/
Getty Images
A doctor listens to a child's breathing.

A nationwide shortage of over-the-counter children’s medicine is impacting the supply in the Treasure Valley.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it was closely monitoring pediatric ibuprofen and acetaminophen supplies, which have been hard to come by since late last year due to a rise in respiratory illnesses, as well as an early flu season. And pharmacies across the valley are feeling the pinch with many stores not having any medication.

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this issue.

Idaho Matters Doctors RoundtablePharmaceuticals
