Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Local group fights against period poverty in the Treasure Valley

By Hannah Gardoski
Published January 25, 2023 at 1:48 PM MST
Container Prototype 08-22.jpeg
Days for Girls

Here in Idaho, 11% of the population lives below the poverty line according to the United States Census Bureau.

Out of that 11%, the number of women living below the poverty line is more than 100,000. These numbers are important because living in poverty doesn’t just limit your access to housing or food, it can also limit your access to period products, an important and often overlooked health need.

One group is now working to address this issue. Days For Girls is an international nonprofit that helps to increase access to washable and sustainable menstrual kits.

Here in the Treasure Valley, their team has started a pilot program supplying middle and high schools with free menstrual products.

Susan Thompson, Co-leader for the Days For Girls local team and volunteer Pam Bender joins Idaho Matters to tell us more about their work.

Treasure Valley Poverty
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
