Local group fights against period poverty in the Treasure Valley

Here in Idaho, 11% of the population lives below the poverty line according to the United States Census Bureau .

Out of that 11%, the number of women living below the poverty line is more than 100,000. These numbers are important because living in poverty doesn’t just limit your access to housing or food, it can also limit your access to period products, an important and often overlooked health need.

One group is now working to address this issue. Days For Girls is an international nonprofit that helps to increase access to washable and sustainable menstrual kits.

Here in the Treasure Valley, their team has started a pilot program supplying middle and high schools with free menstrual products.

Susan Thompson, Co-leader for the Days For Girls local team and volunteer Pam Bender joins Idaho Matters to tell us more about their work.