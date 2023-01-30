It all starts with the soil: Regenerating our food systems

Restoring ecosystems is no easy task as we try to repair some of the damage humans have done to planet earth. And food production can be very hard on nature, especially if those practices don’t take whole ecosystems into account.

Author and agroecologist Nicole Masters has made a study of regenerating our food production systems and she says you have to start small, very small, with microorganisms in the soil that our food grows in.

Masters wrote the book “For the Love of Soil: Strategies to Regenerate our Food Production Systems” and she’s coming to Boise next week to talk about her work. She joins Idaho Matters, along with Jessica Harrold, the Program Coordinator at the Ada Soil & Water Conservation District to talk more.