It all starts with the soil: Regenerating our food systems

By Samantha Wright
Published January 30, 2023 at 1:29 PM MST
41253611685_15b9f6aaec_o.jpg
Illinois Soybean Association
/
Flickr

Restoring ecosystems is no easy task as we try to repair some of the damage humans have done to planet earth. And food production can be very hard on nature, especially if those practices don’t take whole ecosystems into account.

Author and agroecologist Nicole Masters has made a study of regenerating our food production systems and she says you have to start small, very small, with microorganisms in the soil that our food grows in.

Masters wrote the book “For the Love of Soil: Strategies to Regenerate our Food Production Systems” and she’s coming to Boise next week to talk about her work. She joins Idaho Matters, along with Jessica Harrold, the Program Coordinator at the Ada Soil & Water Conservation District to talk more.

Idaho Matters Soil Food Ada Soil And Water Conservation District
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
