New investigation reveals more details leading up to Boise Towne Square Mall shooting

The shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall in 2021 caused shock and anger in the Treasure Valley after Jacob Bergquist shot and killed two people, including a security guard. He later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after firing at Boise police.

A new investigative report from the Idaho Statesman finds that Bergquist’s home was littered with bullet casings and covered in bullet holes, in the walls and doors of his Boise Bench residence. Bergquist apparently would spend time target shooting, while sitting on his couch and no one living nearby was aware of what was happening.

Nicole Blanchard, a reporter with the Idaho Statesman, joins Idaho Matters to talk more.