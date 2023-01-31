© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

New investigation reveals more details leading up to Boise Towne Square Mall shooting

By Samantha Wright
Published January 31, 2023 at 2:14 PM MST
josh_lindgren_boise_towne_square_mall_parking.jpg

The shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall in 2021 caused shock and anger in the Treasure Valley after Jacob Bergquist shot and killed two people, including a security guard. He later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after firing at Boise police.

A new investigative report from the Idaho Statesman finds that Bergquist’s home was littered with bullet casings and covered in bullet holes, in the walls and doors of his Boise Bench residence. Bergquist apparently would spend time target shooting, while sitting on his couch and no one living nearby was aware of what was happening.

Nicole Blanchard, a reporter with the Idaho Statesman, joins Idaho Matters to talk more.

Boise Mall Shooting
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
