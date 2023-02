A new play at the Morrison Center in Boise explores some of the themes that came out of the Salem Witch Trials in puritan New England in 1691.

The play is called “Afflicted: Daughters of Salem” and it looks at some of the events leading up to the trials. Cast member Karen Fichtman, Stage Manager Emily Oquist and director Jamie Nebeker sat down with our George Prentice to talk about the play.