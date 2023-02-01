© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Up to 150,000 Idahoans could lose their Medicaid benefits

By Samantha Wright
February 1, 2023
Starting today 150,000 people in Idaho who are on Medicaid will get a letter in the mail that says if they can’t prove they are still eligible for coverage they’ll be kicked out of the health insurance program. That could leave tens of thousands of people without health care coverage.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has resources in place to help folks who get one of these letters and has this advice:

"Those who currently receive Medicaid should take action to make sure they receive notices about their benefits and re-evaluations. They should report any changes in their household information, including phone number and address. To report any changes or confirm information, call DHW at 877-456-1233, email MyBenefits@dhw.idaho.gov, or visit idalink.idaho.gov."

Melissa Davlin is the host of Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television and she joins Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Idaho Matters
