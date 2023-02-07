The story behind the portrait: A closer look at President Abraham Lincoln

This Sunday will mark the 214th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln's birthday. And as we approach this anniversary we are reminded of Lincoln's ties to Idaho.

In March of 1863 he signed the act that created the Idaho territory and today you don’t have to look far to see statues of the famous president, with one of the oldest Lincoln Monuments in the Western U.S. sitting in front of the Idaho Statehouse.

Morning Edition host George Prentice sat down with author Leonard Marcus to learn a little bit more about Lincoln and talk about his new book Mr. Lincoln Sits for His Portrait.

