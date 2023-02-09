© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

A look at some of the most controversial issues in public education today

By Samantha Wright
Published February 9, 2023 at 1:22 PM MST
school-bus-3.jpg

Public education faces a large number of controversies, everything from Critical Race Theory, censorship and arguments over school funding and school choice. Some of the controversies stem from different groups having different ideas about what public education is for and what it should be trying to accomplish.

Dr. Phil Kelly is a retired professor at the College of Education at Boise State University and Dr. Jennifer Snow is a professor of curriculum, instruction, and foundational studies at BSU’s College of Education and they’ll be talking about these issues February 14 at Boise State University.

Idaho Matters SchoolsCritical Race TheorySchool Choice
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
