A look at some of the most controversial issues in public education today

Public education faces a large number of controversies, everything from Critical Race Theory, censorship and arguments over school funding and school choice. Some of the controversies stem from different groups having different ideas about what public education is for and what it should be trying to accomplish.

Dr. Phil Kelly is a retired professor at the College of Education at Boise State University and Dr. Jennifer Snow is a professor of curriculum, instruction, and foundational studies at BSU’s College of Education and they’ll be talking about these issues February 14 at Boise State University.

