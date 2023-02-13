© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Find your perfect pairing with 'Idaho Winter Wine Weekends'

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 13, 2023 at 2:04 PM MST
The intensity of the pink color of a rosé wine is determined by the length of time the grape juice has contact with the grape skin during the winemaking process. The wine on the left had the longest skin contact.
Sindhu Hirani Blume
/
NPR

Idaho is most popularly known for our potatoes but thanks to a rapidly growing wine industry, we are now being recognized for our grapes as well.

With four wine regions and over 70 wineries, Idaho has more than a few wines that you might want to try. So to help make sure everyone has a chance to taste the state's best varieties the Idaho Wine Commission is hosting a series of events called Idaho Winter Wine Weekends.

Executive Director of the Idaho Wine Commission, Moya Dolsby joins Idaho Matters to talk more.

