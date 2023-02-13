Find your perfect pairing with 'Idaho Winter Wine Weekends'

Idaho is most popularly known for our potatoes but thanks to a rapidly growing wine industry, we are now being recognized for our grapes as well.

With four wine regions and over 70 wineries, Idaho has more than a few wines that you might want to try. So to help make sure everyone has a chance to taste the state's best varieties the Idaho Wine Commission is hosting a series of events called Idaho Winter Wine Weekends.

Executive Director of the Idaho Wine Commission, Moya Dolsby joins Idaho Matters to talk more.

