Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

How embracing your emotions can help you gain control over your life

By Gemma Gaudette
Published February 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM MST
Offering therapy to children in need at school makes sense, says Sarah Nadeau, who adopted two girls from a family that struggled with addiction, because sometimes school is the only stable place they have.
Getty Images

At some point, most people will find themselves in a toxic situation. It may be a job, a relationship or a family dynamic, and if you don’t have the tools to deal with your emotions the situation could end up being disastrous.

Idaho-based board-certified psychiatrist and founder of Perma Mental Health, Dr. Alex Wills, says we need to embrace our emotions in order to regain control of our lives. He joins Idaho Matters to talk more about this.

