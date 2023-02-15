© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
The Sun Valley Film Festival and Boise State Public Radio present a celebration of film with George Prentice
Idaho Matters

A look at 'The Bright Side' with author Chad Otis

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 15, 2023 at 2:09 PM MST
Rocky Pond Books
The Bright Side by Chad Otis

As the cost of housing and inflation continues to rise families across the U.S. are struggling to make ends meet, especially here in Idaho.

According to The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development,Idaho was ranked as one of the states with the highest percentage of unsheltered families. These realities can be hard to cope with and even harder to explain to your kid.

A local author, Chad Otis, has written a new book called "The Bright Side" opening up the conversation around important topics like housing insecurity, food insecurity and socioeconomic differences, while also finding the good in things. Otis joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his upcoming book.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
