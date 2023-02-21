© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The art of solving crimes

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 21, 2023 at 3:07 PM MST
Police crime scene tape. Thursday's shooting in Aberdeen, Md. left four people dead, including the suspected shooter, Snochia Moseley.
Police crime scene tape. Thursday's shooting in Aberdeen, Md. left four people dead, including the suspected shooter, Snochia Moseley.

Across the country, people are fascinated by true crime stories, drawn to the mystery, investigation and real-life drama of victims and perpetrators of crime.

Audiences are invested in every little detail and so are the forensic artists that are helping to solve these crimes. Through sketch composites, crime scene renderings and even skull reconstructions, attention to detail is important in their field of work.

Forensic artist Carrie Stuart Parks joined Idaho Matters to talk more about why this work is so important and how she does it.

Tags
Idaho Matters ForensicsArt
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski