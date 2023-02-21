The art of solving crimes

Across the country, people are fascinated by true crime stories, drawn to the mystery, investigation and real-life drama of victims and perpetrators of crime.

Audiences are invested in every little detail and so are the forensic artists that are helping to solve these crimes. Through sketch composites, crime scene renderings and even skull reconstructions, attention to detail is important in their field of work.

Forensic artist Carrie Stuart Parks joined Idaho Matters to talk more about why this work is so important and how she does it.

