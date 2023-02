Last February, we told you about a new sports team that competes across the Mountain West and includes players from Idaho and other states.

We wanted to check in with Utah Wild, a professional ultimate frisbee team, which has made it its mission to provide playing opportunities for women and nonbinary people in the Mountain West. Erica Bindas, one of the founders of Utah Wild and long-time player Cori Bigham joined Idaho Matters to talk more.