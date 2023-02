This Friday, a new film will be opening in select theaters across the country.

It's called "The Year of the Dog” and it follows the story of a man struggling with sobriety as he works to honor his mother’s dying wish. Along the way he meets a stray husky and makes an unlikely connection, discovering that he may not be as alone as he once thought.

Filmmaker Rob Grabow joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the movie and its upcoming release.