The influence of Chinese medicine in America

By Hannah Gardoski
Published February 27, 2023 at 2:33 PM MST
VenitSheltonfig11.tif
Anna Don
A picture from the book "Herbs and Roots: A History of Chinese Doctors in the American Medical Marketplace."

This Thursday, Dr. Tamara Venit-Shelton will be looking back at Chinese medicine and the influence it had on the United States over the last 200 years.

Discussing her most recent book, "Herbs and Roots: A History of Chinese Doctors in the American Medical Marketplace," she’ll explore how we decide what reputable medicine looks like, as well as the role that cultural stereotypes play in impacting who we trust to perform that medicine.

Dr. Venit-Shelton joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

