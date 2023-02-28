© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
A committee helping to save the lives of Idaho moms could be coming to an end

By Samantha Wright
Published February 28, 2023 at 1:55 PM MST
A committee that studies maternal mortality found that over a three-year period, 26 Idaho moms died while pregnant or in the year after they gave birth and those deaths could have been prevented.

According to at least one committee member future moms might be saved using the knowledge they’re gathering. But the committee, and the work they do, could go away after a bill stalled in the Idaho legislature earlier this month.

Rachel Cohen is the south-central Idaho reporter for Boise State Public Radio news. She wrote about this story and joined Idaho Matters to tell us more.

Samantha Wright
