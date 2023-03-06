© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho legal scholar talks about women's rights and new challenges to the U.S. Constitution

By Samantha Wright
Published March 6, 2023 at 2:54 PM MST
3836707366_8a768ac447_o.jpg
Liz West
/
Flickr

Idaho legal scholar Dr. David Adler is worried about the U.S. Constitution and he wants to talk about it.

On March 7 and 8, 2023, he'll be looking at women's rights in Idaho and at new ways in which the historic document is being challenged. Adler will revisit the landmark Reed v. Reed case, which changed the way our legal system looks at the fourteenth amendment.

He'll also explore whether or not our constitution is under threat and what new challenges could be facing our fundamental rights and protections. Adler joined Idaho Matters to give a preview of the educational events.

Tags
Idaho Matters U.S. ConstitutionWomen
Stay Connected
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright