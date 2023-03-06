Idaho legal scholar talks about women's rights and new challenges to the U.S. Constitution

Idaho legal scholar Dr. David Adler is worried about the U.S. Constitution and he wants to talk about it.

On March 7 and 8, 2023, he'll be looking at women's rights in Idaho and at new ways in which the historic document is being challenged. Adler will revisit the landmark Reed v. Reed case, which changed the way our legal system looks at the fourteenth amendment.

He'll also explore whether or not our constitution is under threat and what new challenges could be facing our fundamental rights and protections. Adler joined Idaho Matters to give a preview of the educational events.