A recent New York Times article asked the question, "have women been misled about menopause?" We thought that was an important conversation to have, so we invited a local expert to help us answer the question.

Jill Gustafson is a certified nurse midwife, as well as a menopause and sexual health specialist, and the founder of a private menopause practice in Boise, Quantum Women’s Health. She joined Idaho Matters to talk more.