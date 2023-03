“Tiny Beautiful Things” was already a runaway bestseller in 2012, before it was adapted into a play and opened in New York in 2017.

It’s one of the most anticipated productions in recent memory for Boise Contemporary Theater. And the production’s director, Donna Jean Fogel and Marissa Price who plays sugar, the anonymous advice columnist at the center of the play, visit with Morning Edition host George Prentice to preview BCT’s soon-to-open show.