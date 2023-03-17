© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: March 17, 2023

By Samantha Wright
Published March 17, 2023 at 1:54 PM MDT
Ada County declines request for funds to help pay for emergency housing, an update on the Lori and Chad Daybell murder case, there's a shortage of direct care workers, a look at how Idaho counts wolves, 'inappropriate' behavior from a junior high social worker was kept secret and the latest bill targeting 'obscene' materials in libraries has cleared the House committee.

It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up-to-date on all the news that made headlines this past week.

Our journalist panel today:

