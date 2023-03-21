'The Fans Strike Back' exhibition comes to Boise

This weekend, you can fight alongside the Rebel Alliance or join the Galactic Empire because the largest Star Wars fan exhibition is in town.

The Fans Strike Back is an exhibition curated by fans for fans, with life-size figurines, light sabers, blasters, costumes, photos and more.

Erin Seymour, the Education Manager with the Discovery Center of Idaho and Alina Svidagal, the center's Marketing and Communications Manager joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the exhibit.

