Idaho Matters

'The Fans Strike Back' exhibition comes to Boise

By Hannah Gardoski
Published March 21, 2023 at 1:53 PM MDT
Website Images (1).jpg

This weekend, you can fight alongside the Rebel Alliance or join the Galactic Empire because the largest Star Wars fan exhibition is in town.

The Fans Strike Back is an exhibition curated by fans for fans, with life-size figurines, light sabers, blasters, costumes, photos and more.

Erin Seymour, the Education Manager with the Discovery Center of Idaho and Alina Svidagal, the center's Marketing and Communications Manager joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the exhibit.

A quick disclaimer: The Fans Strike Back Exhibition is in no way linked to Disney Enterprises, INC., Lucasfilm Ltd. LLC, Lucas Licensing Ltd.; Lucas Entertainment Company Ltd. LLC or The Lego Group TM or Hasbro or any of their trademarks and/or businesses. All images used are reproductions of private works belonging to the exhibition.

Idaho Matters Star WarsDiscovery Center of Idaho
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
