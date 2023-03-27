Supporting Idaho women in agriculture

In the United States, 36% of farmers are female and in Idaho, that number goes up to 39%.

Despite these numbers though when many of us close our eyes to imagine what a farmer or a rancher looks like, we picture a man.

This is an image that Colette DePhelps is trying to change. She is an Area Extension Educator with the University of Idaho who specializes in community food systems and she is working on a project that focuses on understanding and supporting women in agriculture, specifically farm operators and ranchers here in Idaho.

She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the project.

