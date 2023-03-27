© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Supporting Idaho women in agriculture

By Hannah Gardoski
Published March 27, 2023 at 2:09 PM MDT
Colette DePhelps with Dog and Sheep.jpeg
Colette DePhelps
Colette DePhelps is helping to change the way we see farmers and ranchers in Idaho.

In the United States, 36% of farmers are female and in Idaho, that number goes up to 39%.

Despite these numbers though when many of us close our eyes to imagine what a farmer or a rancher looks like, we picture a man.

This is an image that Colette DePhelps is trying to change. She is an Area Extension Educator with the University of Idaho who specializes in community food systems and she is working on a project that focuses on understanding and supporting women in agriculture, specifically farm operators and ranchers here in Idaho.

She joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the project.

Idaho Matters AgricultureWomen
Hannah Gardoski
Hannah Gardoski
