North Idaho hospital drops care for pregnant moms due in part to political climate

Bonner General Health, the only hospital in a city of around 9,000 people, announced this month it would no longer be delivering babies or providing other labor and delivery care.

The Sandpoint hospital provided several reasons for discontinuing the service, one of them being “Idaho's legal and political climate." Without labor and delivery services in the city expecting mothers will now have to drive to the next closest hospital for care, which is 46 miles away.

Kelcie Mosley-Morris, a national reproductive rights reporter with States Newsroom reported on this story and joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

