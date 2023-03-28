© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Come meet our Boise State Public Radio Music hosts March 30 at BCT
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

North Idaho hospital drops care for pregnant moms due in part to political climate

By Hannah Gardoski
Published March 28, 2023 at 2:46 PM MDT
Doctors don't always suggest that pregnant women get flu shots, which may account for the relatively low vaccination rates.
Jamie Grill
/
Tetra images RF/Getty Images

Bonner General Health, the only hospital in a city of around 9,000 people, announced this month it would no longer be delivering babies or providing other labor and delivery care.

The Sandpoint hospital provided several reasons for discontinuing the service, one of them being “Idaho's legal and political climate." Without labor and delivery services in the city expecting mothers will now have to drive to the next closest hospital for care, which is 46 miles away.

Kelcie Mosley-Morris, a national reproductive rights reporter with States Newsroom reported on this story and joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Tags
Idaho Matters PregnancyNorth Idaho
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski