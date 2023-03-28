'Superhero Walk' helps raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

According to an annual report from the Idaho Legislature, the number of cases filed by prosecutors in Idaho involving sexual abuse against children has once again gone up, this time to 1,043 cases.

A letter in the report stated that lawmakers were unsure why the numbers are so high. Regardless though, the problem of child abuse is not going away.

This is why this Saturday, the Nampa Family Justice Center and the Canyon County Law Enforcement Foundation are joining together to host this year's "Superhero Walk," an event that works to prevent and bring awareness to child abuse.

Jennifer Perry, the Child Advocacy Center Manager with the Nampa Family Justice Center and Camp Hope graduate, Jazmyn Lopez joins Idaho Matters to talk more about the "Superhero Walk."