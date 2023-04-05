Les Bois Film Festival returns to downtown Boise

How many times have you heard us say, "paint me a word picture? or describe what it looks like?" Well, this time, I just don’t think we can do that.

Imagine a six foot high tortoise, crawling along a rocky landscape or a pair of 12 foot high bighorn sheep playfully bumping heads on a huge cliff. That’s just a small part of the amazing nature scenes you’ll see this weekend at the 7th annual Les Bois Film Festival at JUMP in downtown Boise.

Matt Podolsky, one of the festival organizers, joins Idaho Matters to try and describe all this lush, beautiful nature footage.