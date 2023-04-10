© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Join us and the Piatigorsky Foundation for two musical performances and a Q&A session
Idaho Matters

How does climate change impact the spread of infectious diseases?

By Hannah Gardoski,
Samantha Wright
Published April 10, 2023 at 2:01 PM MDT
Black-legged ticks, also known as deer ticks, can carry Lyme disease.
As the planet continues to warm and seasons begin to change many people are starting to see warmer winters and earlier springs which makes it easier to spread infectious diseases, especially as insects have more time to reproduce and expand into new territory.

St. Luke’s is hosting a series of talks on climate change and medicine and the talk this Wednesday is titled “Climate Change: Expansion of Infectious Borne Disease."

Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho state epidemiologist and medical director in the Division of Public Health, Teresa Bradford, the student chapter president of Idaho Clinicians for Climate Health and Dr. Sky Blue, an Infectious Disease Specialist working in hospital epidemiology and infection prevention joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
