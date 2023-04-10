How does climate change impact the spread of infectious diseases?

As the planet continues to warm and seasons begin to change many people are starting to see warmer winters and earlier springs which makes it easier to spread infectious diseases, especially as insects have more time to reproduce and expand into new territory.

St. Luke’s is hosting a series of talks on climate change and medicine and the talk this Wednesday is titled “Climate Change: Expansion of Infectious Borne Disease."

Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho state epidemiologist and medical director in the Division of Public Health, Teresa Bradford, the student chapter president of Idaho Clinicians for Climate Health and Dr. Sky Blue, an Infectious Disease Specialist working in hospital epidemiology and infection prevention joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

