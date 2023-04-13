© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Habitat for Humanity to build new home for Idaho family

By Samantha Wright
Published April 13, 2023 at 1:54 PM MDT
Habitat for Humanity

Earlier this year, we told you how our local Habitat for Humanity was working to get people into homes and found out how they were working with Congress to try and find more solutions to Idaho's growing housing crisis.

The program is planning to build a new home in Star and they are taking applications from families hoping to own their own home. Janessa Chastain, the Executive Director of Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about this process works.

Affordable Housing
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
