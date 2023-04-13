Habitat for Humanity to build new home for Idaho family

Earlier this year, we told you how our local Habitat for Humanity was working to get people into homes and found out how they were working with Congress to try and find more solutions to Idaho's growing housing crisis.

The program is planning to build a new home in Star and they are taking applications from families hoping to own their own home. Janessa Chastain, the Executive Director of Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity, joined Idaho Matters to tell us more about this process works.