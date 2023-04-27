Open Arms brings new joy to the art of movement

Since 2009, the Open Arms Project has been redefining dance and what it means to move and make art.

The group includes dancers of all ages and abilities and this week, they will be wrapping up their latest season with two final performances exploring themes of civility and compassion and how they are cultivated.

The founding artistic director of the Open Arms Dance Project Megan Brandel and Dance Ambassador Heather Marie joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming performances.

Here's a video from one year ago, thanks to createid on Idaho Public Television: