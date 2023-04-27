© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Open Arms brings new joy to the art of movement

By Hannah Gardoski
Published April 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM MDT
2022 DN Open Arms Dance - Tilly Erskine
Gregg Mizuta/Gregg Mizuta
/
Open Arms
Tilly Erskine. The premier of Open Arms Dance Project's performance of THREADS at the Morrison Center in Boise, Idaho, April 28, 2022.

Since 2009, the Open Arms Project has been redefining dance and what it means to move and make art.

The group includes dancers of all ages and abilities and this week, they will be wrapping up their latest season with two final performances exploring themes of civility and compassion and how they are cultivated.

The founding artistic director of the Open Arms Dance Project Megan Brandel and Dance Ambassador Heather Marie joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming performances.

Here's a video from one year ago, thanks to createid on Idaho Public Television:

Idaho Matters Dance
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
