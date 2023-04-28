Idaho scholars work to improve literacy outcomes

Last year, tests revealed a slight improvement in literacy among Idaho’s K-3 students, but the state continues to lag behind a number of neighboring states and at-risk students lag even further behind their peers.

A trio from the College of Idaho got the unique chance to talk about new research on the subject at this month’s World Literacy Summit at Oxford University.

They sat down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about their once-in-a-lifetime moment at Oxford, what Idaho can do sooner than later to improve literacy and how their research particularly focuses on pre-service teachers