Idaho scholars work to improve literacy outcomes

By George Prentice,
Samantha Wright
Published April 28, 2023 at 1:30 PM MDT
Books!
CCAC North Library
/
Flickr

Last year, tests revealed a slight improvement in literacy among Idaho’s K-3 students, but the state continues to lag behind a number of neighboring states and at-risk students lag even further behind their peers.

A trio from the College of Idaho got the unique chance to talk about new research on the subject at this month’s World Literacy Summit at Oxford University.

They sat down with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about their once-in-a-lifetime moment at Oxford, what Idaho can do sooner than later to improve literacy and how their research particularly focuses on pre-service teachers

Literacy Education Reading Scores
George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
