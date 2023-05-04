© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Latinos Unidos returns for its second year

By Hannah Gardoski
Published May 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM MDT
poder logo.png
Poder of Idaho

Next week, PODER of Idaho will be hosting its 2nd annual Latinos Unidos Conference.

The organization is dedicated to empowering immigrant communities in Idaho. The theme of the conference is “Building Latino Power," which will focus on strengthening equity, justice and economic prosperity for the state's Latino community.

Jacky Vazquez, communication manager with PODER and Director of Programs and Operations Raquel Reyes joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming event.

Hannah Gardoski
Hannah Gardoski
