Latinos Unidos returns for its second year

Next week, PODER of Idaho will be hosting its 2nd annual Latinos Unidos Conference.

The organization is dedicated to empowering immigrant communities in Idaho. The theme of the conference is “Building Latino Power," which will focus on strengthening equity, justice and economic prosperity for the state's Latino community.

Jacky Vazquez, communication manager with PODER and Director of Programs and Operations Raquel Reyes joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the upcoming event.

