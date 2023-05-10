© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: May 10, 2023

By Gemma Gaudette
Published May 10, 2023 at 3:32 PM MDT
A stethoscope sits next to medical charts.
Emilie Ritter Saunders
/
StateImpact Idaho
A stethoscope sits next to medical charts.

When the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ends Thursday, labs across the U.S. will no longer be required to report COVID-19 test results to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and hospitals and state health departments will also be reporting less comprehensive data. So what does all of this mean for our country and for Idaho?

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joined Idaho Matters to help us answer this question.

Tags
Idaho Matters COVID-19CDCDoctors Roundtable
Stay Connected
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
See stories by Gemma Gaudette