Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: May 10, 2023

When the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency ends Thursday, labs across the U.S. will no longer be required to report COVID-19 test results to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and hospitals and state health departments will also be reporting less comprehensive data. So what does all of this mean for our country and for Idaho?

Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and current member of the Idaho Coronavirus Task Force, joined Idaho Matters to help us answer this question.

