A look at the ties of 'A Small Light' mini series to Idaho

In June 1996, Miep Gies came to Boise to plant a tree in memory of her friend Anne Frank. She was 80-years-old at the time.

Later, the only Anne Frank Memorial in the United States was built on that spot.

Thanks to a new mini-series many people are now learning about the heroism of a young Gies and how she and her husband hid the Frank family as Nazis took control of Amsterdam.

The series is called "A Small Light" and our Morning Edition host George Prentice found out more about it.

