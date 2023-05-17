© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're currently experiencing weather-related outages in Sun Valley. Read more about how to still hear our news & music services.
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

A look at the ties of 'A Small Light' mini series to Idaho

By George Prentice,
Samantha Wright
Published May 17, 2023 at 1:54 PM MDT
A woman holds a single candle below her face. Above the candle is text, which reads "Risk Everything."
Disney +
A Small Light

In June 1996, Miep Gies came to Boise to plant a tree in memory of her friend Anne Frank. She was 80-years-old at the time.

Later, the only Anne Frank Memorial in the United States was built on that spot.

Thanks to a new mini-series many people are now learning about the heroism of a young Gies and how she and her husband hid the Frank family as Nazis took control of Amsterdam.

The series is called "A Small Light" and our Morning Edition host George Prentice found out more about it.

Tags
Idaho Matters TVHolocaust
Stay Connected
George Prentice
When people ask me, “What time do you start Morning Edition?” my go-to answer is, “Don’t worry. No matter what time you get up, we’re on the job.”
See stories by George Prentice
Samantha Wright
As Senior Producer of our live daily talk show Idaho Matters, I’m able to indulge my love of storytelling and share all kinds of information (I was probably a Town Crier in a past life!). My career has allowed me to learn something new everyday and to share that knowledge with all my friends on the radio.
See stories by Samantha Wright