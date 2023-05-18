© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're currently experiencing weather-related outages in Sun Valley. Read more about how to still hear our news & music services.
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Hawkins Range Reserve offers new recreational trails

By Hannah Gardoski
Published May 18, 2023 at 2:48 PM MDT
A stone sits on the ground reading, "Hawkins Range Reserve."
1 of 2  — Hawkins Range Reserve Stone.jpg
Parks and Recreation Department
Hawkins Range Reserve trail.
2 of 2  — Hawkins Range Reserve.jpg
Hawkins Range Reserve trail.
Parks and Recreation Department

If you're a fan of the Boise Foothills, you'll want to check out the most recent addition to the area's trails, located in the Hawkins Range Reserve. The added space gives the public official access to 393 acres of new recreational land.

Director of Parks and Recreation Doug Holloway and Open Space Superintendent Lisa Duplessie joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the reserve.

Tags
Idaho Matters FoothillsHiking
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski