Hawkins Range Reserve offers new recreational trails
1 of 2 — Hawkins Range Reserve Stone.jpg
Parks and Recreation Department
2 of 2 — Hawkins Range Reserve.jpg
Hawkins Range Reserve trail.
Parks and Recreation Department
If you're a fan of the Boise Foothills, you'll want to check out the most recent addition to the area's trails, located in the Hawkins Range Reserve. The added space gives the public official access to 393 acres of new recreational land.
Director of Parks and Recreation Doug Holloway and Open Space Superintendent Lisa Duplessie joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the reserve.