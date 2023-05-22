© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
Idaho Matters

Juror in Lori Vallow trial discusses his time in the courtroom

By Samantha Wright
Published May 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM MDT
Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on Friday May 12, 2023. The Idaho jury convicted Daybell of murder in the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival, a verdict that marks the end of a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children, apocalyptic prophesies and illicit affairs.

Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty on all charges after her murder trial wrapped up earlier this month. The jury found her guilty of murdering two of her children, Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, among other charges.

And now one of the jurors in the case, juror number eight, has come forward to talk about sitting in the courtroom with Daybell for five weeks. The juror sat directly across from Daybell and said “If there is a face to evil, it was hers."

Nate Eaton, News Director at EastIdahoNews.com, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

Samantha Wright
