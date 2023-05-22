Juror in Lori Vallow trial discusses his time in the courtroom

Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty on all charges after her murder trial wrapped up earlier this month. The jury found her guilty of murdering two of her children, Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, among other charges.

And now one of the jurors in the case, juror number eight, has come forward to talk about sitting in the courtroom with Daybell for five weeks. The juror sat directly across from Daybell and said “If there is a face to evil, it was hers."

Nate Eaton, News Director at EastIdahoNews.com, joined Idaho Matters to talk more.

