Politics & Government
Idaho Matters

Navigating division in American politics following the 'No Kings' protest

By Gemma Gaudette
Published June 17, 2025 at 1:21 PM MDT
Murphy Woodhouse
/
Boise State Public Radio
Thousands of Idahoans attend the "No Kings" protest at the state's capitol.

This past weekend saw a military parade in Washington D.C., more than 2,000 “No Kings” rallies across the country with over five million Americans participating and the assassination of a Minnesota lawmaker.

All of this has many people asking: What’s happening to our country and, for that matter, our democracy?

Dr. David Adler, president of the Alturas Institute, will be holding another Constitutional Conversation next week titled “The Fraying of Consensus in American Politics and its Implications for our Constitutional Democracy.”

Dr. Adler joined Idaho Matters for a preview of his conversation on June 23.

Idaho Matters ProtestDonald Trump
Gemma Gaudette
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
