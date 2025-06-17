Navigating division in American politics following the 'No Kings' protest

This past weekend saw a military parade in Washington D.C., more than 2,000 “No Kings” rallies across the country with over five million Americans participating and the assassination of a Minnesota lawmaker.

All of this has many people asking: What’s happening to our country and, for that matter, our democracy?

Dr. David Adler, president of the Alturas Institute, will be holding another Constitutional Conversation next week titled “The Fraying of Consensus in American Politics and its Implications for our Constitutional Democracy.”

Dr. Adler joined Idaho Matters for a preview of his conversation on June 23.