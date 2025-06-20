Idaho Matters Reporter Roundtable: June 20, 2025
Idaho Public lands are under threat of being sold, a Valley County mine plans to expand, the Idaho Parental Rights Act is causing concerns, a new analysis has linked climate change to increasingly hot summers and there's a new minimum wage requirement for teachers in the Gem State.
It’s Friday, which means it's time for our Reporter Roundtable when Idaho Matters gets you up to date on all the news that made headlines this past week.
Our journalist panel today:
- Emma Epperly with Idaho Education News
- Drew Dodson, reporter and editor for Valley Lookout
- Bryan Clark, opinion writer with the Idaho Statesman
- Logan Finney with Idaho Reports on Idaho Public Television
- Kaleb Roedel, Reporter for KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau