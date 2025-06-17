Minds matter: The importance of brain donation

Most of us are used to checking the box to become an organ donor when we get our driver’s license, but what many don’t know is that you can also register to become a brain donor.

In a world where more than one in three people are affected by neurological conditions, brain donations are critical to researching and hopefully curing the diseases that impact our loved ones.

That's why Tish Hevel founded the Brain Donor Project with a cause that inspired Caldwell resident Lauren Wilson to register to be a donor herself.

Tish and Lauren joined Idaho Matters to break down brain donation.