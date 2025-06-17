© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Health
Idaho Matters

Minds matter: The importance of brain donation

By Lucina Glynn
Published June 17, 2025 at 1:20 PM MDT
This Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2003 photo shows a section of a preserved human brain on display at the Museum of Neuroanatomy at the University at Buffalo.
David Duprey
/
AP

Most of us are used to checking the box to become an organ donor when we get our driver’s license, but what many don’t know is that you can also register to become a brain donor.

In a world where more than one in three people are affected by neurological conditions, brain donations are critical to researching and hopefully curing the diseases that impact our loved ones.

That's why Tish Hevel founded the Brain Donor Project with a cause that inspired Caldwell resident Lauren Wilson to register to be a donor herself.

Tish and Lauren joined Idaho Matters to break down brain donation.

Idaho Matters DementiaOrgan Donation
Lucina Glynn
Returning to Boise for the summer of 2025, I am excited to intern with Idaho Matters and explore the fields of radio and podcast journalism. Outside the office, I look forward to spending time in the beautiful Idaho outdoors I’ve always loved.
