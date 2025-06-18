The physician's caregiver: Idaho doctor advocates for well-being of medical professionals

For 65 years, the Ada County Medical Society has been bringing doctors and medical professionals together to build a stronger community.

Every year the group honors those who have contributed significantly to the local medical community, and Idaho Matters was honored to receive a "Friend of Medicine Award."

We continue our coverage of the local medical community by highlighting fellow 2025 Physicians of the Year award recipients, including Dr. Writer and Dr. Necochea.

This year the ACMS gave their inaugural "Vitality Champion Award" to Dr. Deb Roman with Finding Health.

Dr. Roman joined Idaho Matters to talk about her career.