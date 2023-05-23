The Boise Bicycle Project is making bikes more accessible for kids

This week, the Boise Bicycle Project is launching a program that will offer families a new way to purchase bikes for their kids.

The goal of the nonprofit is to provide access to bikes in an affordable, reliable and sustainable way. In order to help achieve this goal, BBP is introducing a sliding-scale payment method where parents pay what they can afford in exchange for a new summer ride for their kids.

BBP Volunteer Manager Benton Smith and Programs Director Devin McComas joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the new program and how it will work.

