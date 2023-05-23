© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

The Boise Bicycle Project is making bikes more accessible for kids

By Hannah Gardoski
Published May 23, 2023 at 1:47 PM MDT
A child with a helmet on smiles at a camera as he sits on a bike.
The Boise Bicycle Project

This week, the Boise Bicycle Project is launching a program that will offer families a new way to purchase bikes for their kids.

The goal of the nonprofit is to provide access to bikes in an affordable, reliable and sustainable way. In order to help achieve this goal, BBP is introducing a sliding-scale payment method where parents pay what they can afford in exchange for a new summer ride for their kids.

BBP Volunteer Manager Benton Smith and Programs Director Devin McComas joined Idaho Matters to talk more about the new program and how it will work.

Tags
Idaho Matters Boise Bicycle Project
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski