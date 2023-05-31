© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
How to stay safe while you float the Boise River

By Hannah Gardoski
Published May 31, 2023 at 1:56 PM MDT
People float down the Boise River on a warm day.
Talo Pinto
/
Flickr
People float down the Boise River on a warm day.

With the official start of summer just around the corner, many people are gearing up to float the Boise River.

In order to help keep people safe while they have fun this summer, Ada County and the City of Boise have teamed up to create a new resource that will prepare people for their float.

Doug Holloway, Boise Parks and Recreation Director and Bonnie Shelton, Communication and Marketing Superintendent for Boise Parks and Recreation, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this new resource.

Idaho Matters Boise RiverFloating
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
