How to stay safe while you float the Boise River

With the official start of summer just around the corner, many people are gearing up to float the Boise River.

In order to help keep people safe while they have fun this summer, Ada County and the City of Boise have teamed up to create a new resource that will prepare people for their float.

Doug Holloway, Boise Parks and Recreation Director and Bonnie Shelton, Communication and Marketing Superintendent for Boise Parks and Recreation, joined Idaho Matters to talk more about this new resource.