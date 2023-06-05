© 2023 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Idaho Matters Show logo
Idaho Matters

Historic postal uniform found in Burley, Idaho

By Hannah Gardoski
Published June 5, 2023 at 2:06 PM MDT
The 1927 postal uniform belonged Elmer Neu and was donated to the Heyburn Post Office.
1 of 6  — 20230602_134235.jpg
The 1927 postal uniform belonged Elmer Neu and was donated to the Heyburn Post Office.
Steven Hill
The 1927 postal uniform belonged Elmer Neu and was donated to the Heyburn Post Office.
2 of 6  — 20230602_134258.jpg
The 1927 postal uniform belonged Elmer Neu and was donated to the Heyburn Post Office.
Steven Hill
The 1927 postal uniform belonged Elmer Neu and was donated to the Heyburn Post Office.
3 of 6  — 20230602_134241.jpg
The 1927 postal uniform belonged Elmer Neu and was donated to the Heyburn Post Office.
Steven Hill
The 1927 postal uniform belonged Elmer Neu and was donated to the Heyburn Post Office.
4 of 6  — 20230602_134246.jpg
The 1927 postal uniform belonged Elmer Neu and was donated to the Heyburn Post Office.
Steven Hill
The 1927 postal uniform belonged Elmer Neu and was donated to the Heyburn Post Office.
5 of 6  — 20230602_134310.jpg
The 1927 postal uniform belonged Elmer Neu and was donated to the Heyburn Post Office.
Steven Hill
The 1927 postal uniform belonged Elmer Neu and was donated to the Heyburn Post Office.
6 of 6  — 20230602_134307.jpg
The 1927 postal uniform belonged Elmer Neu and was donated to the Heyburn Post Office.
Steven Hill

Heyburn residents Steven Hill and Fred Sayre were completing a property clean out in 2022 when they made a fascinating discovery: a Burley postal uniform from 1927 in almost perfect condition.

Now in their line of work, it's not unusual to find relics of the past, but this discovery was special, especially because it gave them a chance to help preserve a small piece of the town's history. Hill joined Idaho Matters to talk more about his unique find.

Tags
Idaho Matters Burley
Stay Connected
Hannah Gardoski
Hi, my name is Hannah and I’m the assistant producer for the Idaho Matters show here at BSPR. If you have a suggestion for an Idaho Matters segment, please email idahomatters@boisestate.edu.
See stories by Hannah Gardoski